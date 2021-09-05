HORN, Kinalene



Age 89, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband James, son Greg Horne, parents McKinley and Bessie (Miller) Webb, sisters Estillene Martin, Adaline Stambaugh, Geneva Saunders, Imogene Music, Muriel Dutton and Mildred Banks, brother Henry Jacob Webb, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kinalene is survived by her son Michael (Linda) Horne; grandchildren Kelly (Clark) Patterson, Alana Collett, Michael T. Horne, Gregory (Shelly) Horne Jr, and Carrie (Miley) LeMay; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn (Jared) Patterson, Mia Patterson, Ellie Patterson, James Collett, Hailey Collett, Tylor Collett, Carter Collett, Alana Miles, Dalton Frowein, Gregory Horne III, Brayden Miles, Elijah Bates, Miley Paul Lemay, Katelyn Lemay, Bella Lemay and numerous nieces and nephews. Kinalene was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She retired from RTA. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 PM until the time of services on Friday, September 10, 2021. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



