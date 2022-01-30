HORN, John Raymond



Age 83 of West Carrollton passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Ray was born September 6, 1938, to the late James W. and Mary Mae (Gipson) Horn. He was a veteran of the U.S.



Army, and retired from Teamsters Local 957 working for



Central Transport. Memberships included the V.F.W. and



Minerva Lodge 98 F&AM. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Glinda D. (Mooney) Horn, son Shane and wife Tammy Horn, 3 grandchildren: Justin (Sheena) Horn, Logan (Sienna) Horn, Grant Gilvin and great-grandchild Alaric Horn. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 29, 2022, with Rev. Renfro officiating. Burial followed at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Glinda Horn c/o Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449 in Ray's memory.

