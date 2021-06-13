HORN, Carolyn Wiles



Age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at The Landing of Long Cove in Mason, Ohio. She was born on June 16, 1932, in



Columbus, Ohio, to Mildred and Cecil Wiles. Carolyn was educated in the Centerburg, Ohio, public schools, graduating as the salutatorian of her senior class. She went on to



further her education at The Ohio State University, where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. Carolyn completed her elementary education degree at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. While she was a student at OSU, she was presented with the title of Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. There she met her very own Sigma Chi love, John (Jack) Horn. They were married on June 8, 1952, in the Centerburg Methodist Church. Jack and Carolyn ran the Horn Lumber Company throughout their



married life. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage until his death in 1993. Carolyn was a very active and contributing partner in the Hamilton community. She was involved in the Civic



Theater, a choir member of many years in the First United Methodist Church, a member of PEO, chapter CL, and a



charter member of Civelles and Jayceettes. Carolyn and Jack were one of the founding partners in the New London Hills Club. Every Tuesday morning, she met with her very special group of women in their prayer group,sharing praise, study and gratitude for their lasting friendships. After teaching for 2 years at the Children's Home, she continued her work with children as a play therapist with the Headstart programs of Butler County. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Bob) Estridge, Vicki Riddle, and John Horn III (Julie). Her grandchildren were a great joy to her...Robert Estridge, Jr. (Melissa), Molly Deniziak (Jaime), Carrie (T.J.) Powell, Kristen and Lauren Horn. Bringing so much fun to her later, were her dear great-grandchildren. Abby, Ellie, and Maddie Estridge; Brooke, Claire and Grace Powell; and Landen Deniziak. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45050 or First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences area available at



