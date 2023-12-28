Horan, Jason Ronald



age 45 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Jason was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 30, 1978 to Ronald Charles and Nancy S. Horan. He graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School in 1997. Jason loved boating, fishing, and camping. He was a co-owner/operator of Arnold's Creek Camp Ground and worked as a RV service technician. Jason was a loving father to his children, a loving son and brother and to know Jason was to love Jason. Jason is survived by his mother, Nancy Colwell; his brother, Vincent C. Horan; his children, Mason R. and Baylie G. Horan; his nephews, Vincent and Jaxson Horan; his aunts, Janet, Hank, Becky and Kim; and his numerous cousins. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Charles Horan. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Rising Sun Cemetery, 1205 SR-262, Rising Sun, IN 47040 on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. browndawsonflick.com



