HOPPER, Daniel W. "Dan"



81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Kettering Hospital. He was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Muncie, IN, to Estel and Cleota Hines. He is survived by his



loving wife, Norma; and two



sons, Dan Jr. (Becky) and Jeff



(Stephanie) Hopper; four grandchildren Emily, Olivia,



Andrew Hopper; and step-granddaugher Charlene (Michael) Wooten; three brothers Estel (Karola), David (Mary); and step-brother Ray (Ann) Hines; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bath Presbyterian Church, 4624 Bath Rd., Dayton, OH on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021, at 11:00am. A comfort meal will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bath Presbyterian Church.

