HOPE, Kelly M.



45, of Springfield, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Kelly was born June 24, 1976, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Christopher and Penny (Rittoff) Blue. Kelly worked in the Finance Department for CareSource. She also loved to travel, especially to the beach. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of five years, Kenneth Hope; two step children, Kolin and Kennedy; one sister, Lacey Blue; two brothers-in-law, Dan (Anne) Hope and Josh (Heather) Hope; two uncles, Mark (Linda) Blue and Kent (Barb) Blue; many close friends, especially her best friend, Genny; and her three cats, Frank, Allie and Romey. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2015. A Celebration of Life will be held at a



later date. Donations may be made in Kelly's name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

