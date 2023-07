Hoover, Ruth L.



Age 96, of Springfield, OH, passed away July 23, 2023. Funeral to be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Conroy Funeral Home. Conroy Funeral Home, Springfield, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral