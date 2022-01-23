HOOPER, Marva Lou



MARVA LOU HOOPER, age 82, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, after a brief illness. Marva was born in McGuffey, Ohio on August 3, 1939, daughter of the late William and Merle Preston. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert Hooper; sibling, Saundra (Roger) Newfer; sisters-in-law, Sharon, Shirley, and Mary Preston,



Carol Ann Cummins, and Wilma Haven; and will be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews. Lou worked for many years at Westinghouse in Lima and later at Honeywell in



Urbana. She was an avid collector of various collectibles and an active member of the Shawnee Antique Motor Club. Graveside services will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield on January 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



