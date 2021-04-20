X

HOOK, GLORIA VAN

VAN HOOK, Gloria A.

Gloria A. Van Hook, 88, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Centerville Health & Rehab.

She was born April 30, 1932, in Cleves, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Winona (Moltz) Dawson.

She is survived by her children, Dale Bundy, Judy Sizemore,

Emily Dellard (Randy), James Van Hook (Leisa), Dawn (Paul) Wannemacher, Jane Back; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Jan Zahn; 7 nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David Van Hook.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Springboro. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. A

private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.anderson-funeral.com



