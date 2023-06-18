Hoog, Donald L.



Donald L. Hoog, age 86, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday June 16, 2023, at Kettering Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 6, 1936, son of the late Patricia (O'Neal) and Harry J. Hoog. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran; and retired from Dayton Walther in 1982 after many years of service. Don was an avid Beagle Hound Breeder ~ working under the kennel name "Talkabout Kennels". He was a 17-time U. S. Field Champion and a 3-time International Field Champion Recipient. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church; a 38 year member the Germantown Lions Club; and the Local Steel Workers Union; and was also a licensed Auctioneer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy in 1984. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Stella (Townsend) Hoog; 2 sons, Anthony (Ann Blevins) Hoog, and Doug (Michele) Hoog; his daughter Rebecca "Becky" (Matt Witt) Hoog; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Charlotte Szabo; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 5  7 p.m. (Lion's Service 7 p.m.), Friday June 23, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24th, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6891 Weaver Road, Germantown, with Fr. Francis Tandoh Celebrating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



