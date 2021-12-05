HOOD, Joseph

HOOD, Sr., Joseph L.



Celebrating his Life. In the early morning on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, Joseph (Joe) L. Hood Sr. peacefully passed away, with his wife Jayne by his side, closing the final chapter of a remarkable life. He was 90 years old. Born



November 10th, 1931, in the small town of Sadieville,



Kentucky, Joe was the youngest of Frank and Elizabeth Hood's three children. He attended Garth High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, where he was a true renaissance man, pursuing his passion of music and sport. A local football and track star, he medaled in numerous state track meets; and was also the lead performer in the glee club, All-State chorus and the Boys State Male Quartet. After graduating from Garth, Joe remained in his hometown and attended Georgetown College, where he pledged to Kappa Alpha fraternity, met his wife, Jayne; and continued his studies in music, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in voice and music, with a minor in economics. Shortly after his college graduation, towards the tail end of the Korean War, Joe was drafted into the army, serving two years at Fort Knox Army Base. Once his Army service ended, he enrolled in the University of Louisville's MBA program,



receiving his degree in Purchasing and Business Management. Later, he secured his Ph.D. in Business Management and Adult Education at the Ohio State University – which led to a very successful career in the federal government, as well as a life-long love for The Ohio State Football (and disdain for



Michigan). Throughout his early career at Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Joe served as a procurement manager, negotiator and contracting officer, and was on the faculties of the Air Force Institute of Technology, the Defense Systems



Management College, and Defense Management Center of the Ohio State University. In 1979, he transferred to the Washington, DC area and worked initially for the General Services Administration, then for the Office of Management and Budget under the Reagan administration. His last position in the federal service was Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Federal Acquisition Institute. Upon retirement from the federal government, Joe parlayed his expertise into a successful 20-year consultancy, working with US-AID and other federal agencies on procurement practices and training. He also taught at several universities, including George Mason University, George Washington University, and Georgetown University International Negotiation Institute; and published numerous papers on procurement practices that continue to influence federal policy today. A world traveler, his work took him around the globe spanning five continents - from Central and South America, to the Middle East and Africa, and across



Europe and Russia. He and Jayne also visited many of Europe's great cities, enjoyed numerous European river cruises and took part in the U.S. Road Scholar travel programs. Though Joe never had a professional music career, he was well-known for his beautiful tenor voice, serving as a supernumerary with the Cincinnati Opera in his youth. An ardent supporter of the arts, he had a particular passion for the opera and choral



music. He and Jayne frequently traveled to the Metropolitan Opera in New York, as well as several festivals including the renown Santa Fe Opera and Chamber Music Festival. Closer to home, he found pleasure in playing his piano and singing his favorite Puccini operas. And, no matter where he lived, was always an active member in his local church's choir. Joe is



preceded in death by his older brothers, Frank Jr. and Hugh Hood. In addition to his wife Jayne of 66 years, Joe is survived by his sons and their wives, Joseph Jr. and Janet Hood, Dan and Barbara Hood; his daughter and her husband, Sarah and William Delea; niece Elizabeth H. Neighborgall; five grandchildren – Jessica, Ricky, Stephen, Liz and Mick; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Joe's well-lived life is scheduled for December 18th at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering, Ohio, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (https://daytonperformingarts.org/) on Joe's



behalf. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com