springfield-news-sun logo
X

HONIOUS, Janet

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HONIOUS (Lloyd), Janet Sue

Age 80, of New Lebanon, passed away on October 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert William Honious, Jr.; by a son, Bradley Honious; parents, Clarence and Ursel Lloyd and by her siblings, Clarence Jr., George, Annabell, Harold, Lawrence, Elaine, Phyllis and Rick. Janet is survived by a son, Albert William "Billy" Honious, III; daughter, Tina (Dave) Woodgeard; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Tue., Oct. 26 at the

GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 am until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
SCOTT, Betty
3
Throckmorton, Don
4
ROBERTS, Alison
5
STEGNER, Ralph
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top