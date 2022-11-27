HONINGFORD, Juana E. "Jenny"



Age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away, November 3, 2022, born in Loiza, Puerto Rico, to Monse Flores and Arturo Diaz. Jenny was a mother to anyone in need. She overcame immeasurable poverty and was accepted into the Presbyterian Nursing Hospital in Puerto Rico. She moved to Dayton in 1953 to work in the VA hospital and earned her RN degree at the University of Dayton.



She met the love of her life Tom at UD and they were married in 1958. While raising five children, she worked at his private practice before taking a Nursing Position at Wright-Pat. Together, they offered free medical treatment to local migrants, part of a lifelong passion for helping others. Their home was always filled with love, laughter and a generosity of spirit, and her love for all things Puerto Rican was well-known. She and Tom helped establish the Puerto Rican Cultural Society in Dayton.



Jenny was a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights and instilled a sense of humility and compassion in her children, saying we are defined by how we treat others. She was a member of St. Peter's Bereavement Group, offering emotional support to those that lost loved ones.



Preceded in death by her parents and husband; sisters Maru and Cecy; brothers Javier, Efrain, Guicho and Juan. Survived by sisters, Crucy and Marta and brother Guelo; Bill and Linda Honingford; and her adoring children, Eva (Mitch) Woolhiser, Tony (Patrice) Honingford, John (Carol) Honingford, Kathy (Allen) Franke and Steve (Anita) Honingford and her loving grandchildren, Sarah, Josh (Ginger), Jacob, Nick (Marielhi), Alex, Adam, Zoe, Maria Lena, Isabella, Emilia and Joseph; and great-granddaughter, Rowan Orahood.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Inurnment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Followed by a time of remembrance at St. Peter Catholic Church Fehrenbach Hall. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to https://foundationforpuertorico.org/ for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

