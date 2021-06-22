springfield-news-sun logo
HOMER, Constance

HOMER, Constance Jo "Connie Miller"

Age 88, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton Osborn and Helen Schneider; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Miller. She is survived by her children, Bill (Lorna) Miller, Bob (Corie) Miller, and Karan Miller-Holp; grandchildren, Andrew (Sachie) Miller, Ben (Natasha) Miller, Justin (Terre) Todd, Shawn (Jessica) Miller, Kevin (Amanda) Holp, Micky (Danielle) Holp, Shayna Fuller, Tashya (Dan) Cottrill; 19 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Dan Carter and family. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. on

Tuesday, June 29th, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

