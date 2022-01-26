HOLZBERGER, Edward T.



Age 71, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1950, the son of Stanley and Mary (Dowd) Holzberger. A graduate of Badin High School, SP5 Holzberger, US Army served his country with honor, including a year of duty in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, Ed came home to Hamilton and founded his advertising company. He is survived by his son, Brian Holzberger; twin grandchildren, Brian and Brianna and brother Frederic (Julie) Holzberger. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers,



Richard "Dick" Holzberger and John Holzberger. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022, from noon until time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences to



