Holtzmuller, Sally

Holtzmuller (Cortright), Sally Belle



We celebrate the life of Sally Belle (Cortright) Holtzmuller. Born on February 13th, 1928 in Fargo, North Dakota, she was the youngest child of Anna and Ion Cortright. Sally grew up in Norwood, Ohio and attended public school before earning a degree in Primary Education from the University of Cincinnati, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.



She married the love of her life, J. Don Holtzmuller, in 1949, settling in Farmersville, Ohio. Theirs was a partnership of love and dedication for more than fifty years. Together, from their house at the corner of Center and Elm streets, they raised five children, built Holtzmuller Tractor Sales into a thriving local business and saw the town of Farmersville, transition from the post-war era to the twenty-first century.



Sally stayed at home until her children reached school age She then began her career as a school teacher in the Farmersville/Valley View school district. Her firm disciplinary style combined with her compassionate heart made her a favorite of students and parents, alike. Sally fostered and instilled a belief in her students that any dream could be achieved.



She possessed a remarkably generous spirit-never failing to lend her time, a helping hand, a listening ear, or advice to anyone who needed it. All were welcome to pull up a chair to her dinner table for a home-cooked meal and lively discussion. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching TV and cheering on her beloved Reds, Bengals, Bearcats, and Buckeyes. In her lifetime of service to others, she was especially proud of volunteering into her 90s at the front desk of Sycamore Hospital.



While Sally was dedicated to her large family, she welcomed multiple Rotary foreign exchange students into her home over the years. Many people in the community looked up to her as a mother or grandmother. She was unwaveringly loyal to her high-school and college friends with whom she regularly met for over seventy years.



Sally was a woman of faith and found fulfillment and fellowship at the Farmersville United Church of Christ. She was a devoted member, serving in many positions, and particularly enjoyed singing in the choir.



Sally was preceded in death by her husband, J. Don Holtzmuller, her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and "Sternie" Sterneberg, her sister-in-law, Patty Cortright, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Dick Holtzmuller. She is survived by her 100 year-old brother, Charley Cortright and her children and their spouses, Rodney (Beth) Holtzmuller of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jill (Ed) Michael of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Nancy (Scott) Schafer of Centerville, Ohio, Dr. Kent (Jennifer) Holtzmuller of Johns Island, South Carolina, and Betsy Holtzmuller Wilson of Proctorville, Ohio, 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews.



Sincere thanks go to Sherry Howard and Judy Tritt, RN, who lovingly assisted Sally, as well as to the staff at The Suites of Walnut Creek for their caring attention in Sally's last months.



Sally's body was donated to the Wright State University School of Medicine following her death on December 14th, 2023, per her wishes. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.



Sally's powerful legacy serves as an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her love of family, church, community and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to:



Farmersville Fire and Rescue, 207 North Elm Street, Farmersville, Ohio 45325



Farmersville United Church of Christ, 42 South Broadway Street, Farmersville, Ohio 45325



