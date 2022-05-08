HOLMES, Vickie



70, passed away peacefully on April 28 surrounded by family and after a glorious FaceTime with her grandson. She was born in Dayton on December 4, 1951, to the late Richard A. Tangeman and Carmella Marinelli Tangeman. She worked for 32 years as the Finance Manager for The Architectural Group.



Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Rick; sons Alex (Hanna) Holmes and Tim (Alexandra) Holmes; grandson Ben Holmes; and sisters, Ginny (Lonnie) Huffgarden, Theresa Tangeman, and Carrie Allen.



A Celebration of Vickie's life will be held 2pm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Drive. The family will receive friends 1pm until time of service at the church. It was Vickie's request that in lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to Shiloh Church UCC. Online



memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.comK