HOLMES, Sherwood

HOLMES, Jr., Sherwood Howard "Woody"



73, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born in Springfield on March 21, 1948, the son of the late



Sherwood and Maxine (Coil) Holmes Sr. Woody proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a security officer at Wittenberg University and previously at the London Correctional Institute. He is survived by his daughter, Maxine (Jason) Hague; step-daughters, Laura Harrington and Sheila Garner; grandchildren, Dustin (Priscilla) Olson, Amber (Robert) Morant, Jonathan Hague, and Mary



Olson; great grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Zayn,



Emma, and Finn; and step-brother, Terry Harris. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Holmes. A celebration of Woody's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Miguel of Life in Christ Community Church presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow the funeral at the church located at 1100 Sunset Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at



