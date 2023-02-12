HOLMES,



Michael Eugene



Age 72, of Huber Heights, OH, Sunrise: May 12, 1950, and Sunset: January 31, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

