HOLMES, Keith



Age 62, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Walk through



visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with Pastor Samuel N.



Winston, Jr., officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



