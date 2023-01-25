HOLMES, Barbara Ann



89, of Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of New Paris, Ohio, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Brethren's Home in Greenville. She was born on December 20, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Teddy and Wrella (Sunderman) Huff.



Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Hamilton High School and worked for over 20 years with the C.R. Coblentz School District in New Paris. A woman of incredible faith, Barbara lived her life through kindness, honesty, and devotion to her family. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in New Paris.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty L. Cheatham in 2012 and her brother, Teddy Huff in 2018.



Survived by her husband of 68 years, William J. Holmes; sons and daughter-in-law, William J. Holmes, Douglas A. Holmes, and Brian T. (Amy) Holmes; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia A. (Joel) Sink and Beverly K. (Brent) Statzer; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church, 400 N. Spring Street, New Paris, Ohio, with Father David Doseck officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. in St. Stephens Cemetery in Hamilton. Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 N. Main Street, New Paris, Ohio.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brethren's Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St, Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at



www.barnesfuneralhome.com