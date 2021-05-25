HOLLY, Susan Diane



Susan Diane Holly, 64, of Middletown, passed away on



Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina, on October 7, 1956. Diane was the Assistant Title Director for the Butler County Clerk of Courts for the last 15 years. She was also an avid gardener. She is survived by her husband,



Robert Scott Holly; mother,



Sarah Apperson; daughter, Heather Percifull; son Ryne (Lisa) Holly; brother Steve (Irene) Apperson; grandchildren Bryan (Logan) Hammock, Jessyca Hammock and Ryland Holly; great-grandchildren Tobias, Remington, Cynthia and Adilyn Lee. Diane is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Apperson. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Ohio, with Pastor Darlene Bishop Driscoll



officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206 or to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH, 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

