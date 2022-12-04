HOLLOWAY, Minnie O.



82, born July 9, 1940, made her peaceful transition on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born (Minnie Ola Davis) in Birmingham, AL, the youngest of six siblings to the late Lewis and Julia (Blackmon) Davis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958 and received her Associate Degree in Office Information Systems from Sinclair Community College in 1993. A retiree after 40 years of service from the Dayton Veteran Affairs Medical Center and Dayton Board of Education. Her love for God started when she was young as a member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She later became a member and was saved at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, where she was a faithful, dedicated, and prayerful member for 60 years. During those years, she served as a missionary, mother, President of the Usher Board, and church secretary. She led the 6:00 AM and noon prayer services for many years and served for over 25 years as the Episcopal Districts Ministerial Council Secretary. As an advocate for the City of Dayton community revitalization, she served as president of the local neighborhood association, secretary for the Southwest Priority Board, and a committee member of the Community and Development Advisory Board, and grant writer for the Urban Development Initiative. She received numerous accolades and awards for her tireless community involvement and service to others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otis B. Holloway, parents Lewis, Julia Davis, sisters Gladys Dean, Dannie May Johnson, Bernice Payne, Erma Jean Woods, brother Green Davis, niece Brenda Davis, nephew Stanley L. Dean, and grandson Ronald G. Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memory sons Timothy (Tonya) Davis and Danny (Sherry) Holloway, Harrisburg, PA. Daughters; Tina (James) Schooler, Theresa Taste, Dr. Madonna (Timothy) Mathews; 12 grandchildren; Jacqueline Schooler, Anthony Taste Jr., James Schooler Jr., Timothy Mathews Jr., Otis J. Holloway, Timothy Hatch, Megan Mathews, Millette (Cory) Donald, Latasha Green, Monique (Cyrus) Jones, Dontae Dorsey, Terell Davis, 30 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church, 12 College St. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com