HOLLOWAY, Jewell

HOLLOWAY, Jewell

Age 92,, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Jewell was born April 18, 1930, in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Marshall and Effie Tye (Rose).

She was preceded in by her parents; husband, Claude

Holloway; grandsons, Mike Yazell II, and Marshall Hunt;

sisters, Lena Spann, Ruby Call, Rosetta Cooper, Gertie

Campbell, Orpha Jackson, Alice Hurst, Nell Gilliam; and

son-in-law, Mark Sneed.

Jewell is survived by her daughter, Ginger Sneed; son, James (Pam) Holloway, Jeffrey Holloway; grandchildren, Greg (Jody) Holloway, Tiffany (Aaron) Webb, Chelsea Holloway, and Meghan (Jerry) Baca; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Smith, and Mildred Smith.

A visitation for Jewell will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Jewell will be laid to rest in Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Rd., Springboro, OH 45066.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Holloway family.




