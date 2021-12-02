springfield-news-sun logo
HOLLOWAY, Alice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOLLOWAY (Zink), Alice Victoria

81, of Marysville and formerly of Springfield, died Monday. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11am until service time. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence go to


www.ingramfuneralservice.com


Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville

975 N. Maple Street

Marysville, OH

43040

