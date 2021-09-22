HOLLON, Samuel



Samuel Hollon, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Willow Knoll. He was born March 28, 1939, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Thomas and Dorothy (Belcher) Hollon. He was a member of Poasttown First Church of God. He loved to fish and was a member of Trenton Fisherman's Club. He also



enjoyed watching NASCAR.



Samuel is survived by his son, Barry (Mary) Hollon, grandchildren; Casey (Todd) Foster, and Misty Hollon, great-grandchildren; Marisa Turnmire, Blake Foster, and Paige Warrick, brothers; Raleigh Hollon, Kenny Hollon, and Mike Hollon, and his sister; Sharon Hollon. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Fay Hollon in 2019, parents, brother; Bill Hollon, and sister; Ruby Woodward. Visitation will be Thursday,



September 23, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park following the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



