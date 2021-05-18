HOLLON, Dorothy



"Marcella"



Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in Landsaw, Kentucky, and lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell (Windy) Eugene Hollon; her



parents, Howard Courtney



Buchanan and Della Mae



Buchanan; brothers, Howard Courtney Buchanan, Harold Gene Buchanan, and Johnny Blaine Buchanan.



Marcella was a member of the Naomi Primitive Baptist Church in Rogers, KY. Her first job was at Schwab's Pharmacy in Campton, KY, where she met her future husband. She later worked at Elder Beerman's Department Store in the Camera and Smoke Shop Departments. Her family, music, art, and crafting were her lifelong interests. Family will greet friends Thursday, May 20, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at Porter and Sons Funeral Home in Campton, KY. Burial in J.J. Adams Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

