HOLLENBAUGH, Todd F.



Todd Frederic Hollenbaugh, was born on August 15, 1951, in Delaware, Ohio. He graduated from Greenville High School, Greenville, Ohio, and attended Miami University. Most of his life, he lived in



Oxford, Ohio. Those who knew him well knew he had a very big heart, but that heart failed him on August 2, 2021, in



Oxford.



Todd was the son of The Venerable Morris E. and Phyllis (nee Snouffer) Hollenbaugh. Todd is survived by his wife Jill (nee Doty), sons, Dustin (Kirsten) Kuykendoll of Argyle, Texas, James (Jennifer) Kuykendoll of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren Madeline Ann Kuykendoll and Grant Thomas Kuykendoll, his sister Leslie (Peter) Hollenbaugh Ross of



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sister-in-law Deborah (Rod Dolin) Doty of Fort Myers, Florida, brother-in-law Craig (Margaret "Peggy") Doty of Camden, Ohio, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and his beloved dog Cooper.



Todd was an active business owner for over 40 years in the City of Oxford. He owned SDS Pizza for many years, and



continued to own and operate Mac & Joe's Restaurant and



Saloon, Steinkeller Bavarian Bier Hall, and Circle Towne



Tavern.



Todd loved his adopted home of Oxford. He served the City for many years as a member and Chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals. Over the years he contributed to scholarships and supported numerous community causes and events. His



passions were Germany, good bier and food, Miami and



Toronto hockey, Bayern Munchen futbol (soccer), and his



fabulous dogs. He shared his love of Munich, bier, and sports with hundreds of close friends, both here and in Europe. He regularly organized trips to Oktoberfest for his close friends and family.



A Private Service of the Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut Street, Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Todd's memory to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011.

