HOLLENBAUGH, Donna J.



Donna J. Hollenbaugh, age 61, of Turtlecreek Township, passed away, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Atrium Hospital. She was born October 19, 1959, to Deanna (Muncy) and the late James R. Ilo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David "Ray" Ilo; and her sister, Sherrie Ilo. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Rodd E. Hollenbaugh; her 4 children, Steven (Amy) Ilo, Sam (Katy) Hollenbaugh, Michael Ilo and Heather Young; 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; her brother, Ronald "Jr." Maynard; her 2 sisters, Jackie Ilo and Rhonda (Shawn) England. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (3 hours prior to the Service), Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at



