Holland, Margie

age 73 of Trotwood, passed away on October 13, 2023. Margie was born January 22, 1950 in Mason, TN to the late James and Willie Lemons. She was a graduate of Frazier High School in Covington, TN, class of 1968. Margie met and married the love of her life, Clode Holland. She devoted her life to caring for her family and her home. Margie was a devout Christian whose belief carried her through life's ups and downs. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Clode Holland, and her son, Eric Holland. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, James Lemons; sister-in-law, Lela Bell, multiple in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends, as well as grand-nephews and grand-nieces. A service will be held to honor Margie and Clode at Noon on Saturday, October 21 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100. E. Stroop Rd. Kettering. The family would like to thank all the family and friends who have supported them during this time, especially Connie and CJ for their continued care and support. A special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care of Margie. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



