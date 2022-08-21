HOLLAND, Edna



"Marilyn"



Age 91, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Marilyn graduated from Oakwood High School in 1948 and attended Stephens College. She spent all of her life in the Dayton, Ohio, area and in later years wintered in Naples, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert C. and Edna B. Huber; brother, Charles H. Huber; husband, George Holland; daughter, Loren B. Smith; and companion, James Arndts. She is survived by daughter, Susan B. Daly; sisters, Dorthea L. Bowers and Corrine L. Huber; brother, Donald Huber (Veronica); and sister-in-law, Teresa J. Huber. She always had a genuine smile and loved her Friday knitting group made up of lifelong friends. Through the 70's she was the owner of a small business creating flower arrangements (fresh or dried) for homes and weddings. Her family and friends will miss her laughter and positive attitude. There will be private family services handled by ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



