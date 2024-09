Hole, Robert Larkin "Bob"



of The Villages FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, died March 15, 2024. Visitation 4-6pm; with a 6pm Memorial TODAY, all at First Light Church 575 S Dixie Dr. Vandalia OH 45377. Live-Stream Available at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home



