HOLBROOK, Johnnie

HOLBROOK, Pastor Johnnie Lee



Age 70, of Blanchester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 4, 2021. John was born October 6, 1951, in Lexington, KY, to



Norman Holbrook who preceded him in death, and Mollie B. (Smith) Holbrook. He graduated from Franklin City Schools in 1970. John loved singing, playing guitar, banjo and



dulcimer. He also handmade banjos. John has always loved motorcycles, riding on the country roads, his family and



researching genealogy. That is where he met his sweetheart, Betty Jean Turner. The two were married June 12, 1971. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Holbrook; two



children, John Thomas (Krystal Mossbarger) Holbrook and Tammy Lynette (Ludovic) Bardeche; grandchildren, Austen Thompson, Molly Holbrook, Wyatt Combs, Lance Combs, Katie Redman, Gabe Bardeche, Lexi Bardeche; his mother, Mollie Holbrook; brother, Kenny (Tammy) Holbrook; sister, Donna (Wayne) Back; ten nieces and nephews; and church family. John attended Miami University College and went on to



Graduate from Boyce Bible College. John was a deacon at Pennyroyal Baptist Church and became an ordained pastor in September of 1986. He was asked to become the pastor of Morrow Baptist Church until 2005. In 2006 he became a member of the Blanchester Community Ministry and later became the Pastor. John joins his father, Norman Holbrook and nephew, Kevin Jacob Back in Heaven. Funeral Services are 6 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main Springboro, OH, with Pastor Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.



