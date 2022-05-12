HOLBERT, James Edward



Age 69 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on May 9, 2022, at



Hospice of Southwest Ohio, at the Drake Center in Cincinnati. He was born on June 18, 1952, in South Pekin, Illinois, the son of Harry and Ruby (Black) Holbert. On July 10, 1976, he married Mary Webb in Ross and together they raised four children. Jim worked as an



independent contractor pouring concrete for building construction. He was a hard worker, but enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed. He is



survived by his wife, Mary Holbert; four children, Mary Jo (George) Moore, James E. (Chasity) Holbert, Jamie Holbert Rice, and Jodie Holbert; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Jordan, Evan, Taylor, Hannah, Tori, Derek, Ethan, and Gavin; four brothers, Harry "Butch" (Mary T.) Holbert, Bill Holbert, Bruce Holbert, and Jerry Holbert; two sisters, Pam Holbert and Kitty (Tom) Faye; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Marie Schmidt, Tracy Phelps, and Ruth Ann Addis. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with burial following in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to Shriners or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences at



