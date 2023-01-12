HOKE, Donald Keith



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Don was born in Dayton, OH, on November 15, 1933, to the late Edward and Thelma (nee Rogers) Hoke. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951 and Miami University (Ohio) in 1956. Don was a CPA and retired from Hoke Lammert Company. He was a long time active member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Antioch Shriners and Far Hills Lodge #784 F&AM where he received his 50 year pin. Don loved traveling through the U.S. and Europe and taking Caribbean cruises. He also enjoyed James Patterson novels and collecting elephant themed items. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Duz and grandson, Chase Overholser. Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lois (Gobrecht); children, Douglas Hoke, Karen (Doug) Scheider, Paul (Tammi) Hoke; granddaughters, Brittany and Bailey Hoke and Kristen Scheider; and great-granddaughter, Logan Justice. Family will greet friends from 10-11am on Monday, January 16 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral services will begin at 11am at the church. Family will also greet friends following the service until 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church or The Shriners Children's Hospital, One Children's Plaza - 2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



