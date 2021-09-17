HOGUE, Carolyn

HOGUE (Snider),



Carolyn Sue



Carolyn Sue (Snider) Hogue, 78, died September 8, 2021. At her request no service will be held.



Carol was affectionately known by many as the Avon lady, building a large Avon route winning her top honors in the state of Ohio. Many of her customers became like



family and mom treasured their friendship. Carol enjoyed playing bingo while visiting with all the other players. Mom took great joy in calling each family member on their birthday and singing to them.



Carol is greatly missed by her children: Gary and Cheryl Hogue, Marsha and Curt Carsner, Heather and Bryan Weese; her grandchildren: Lee and Ambyr Hogue, Joshua Carsner, Beth Gade and Brian Noble, Matthew and Regina Carsner, Amanda and Ethan Aiken, Abbey and Robert Cydrus, Ryan Weese, and Wyatt Weese; and her great-grandchildren: Haylee, Aleesea, Hunter, Madalynn, Gary, Gunnar, Killian, MJ, Theo, Ruby, Josiah, and Amelia; and sisters-in-law Kay Hogue and Becky Orr.



Carol was preceded in death by Gary Leroy Hogue Sr., her husband of 50 years; Theresa Early, daughter; Cheyenne Weese, granddaughter; Ray Snider and Pearl and Charles Jones, parents; and Sheila Snider, sister.



Memorials can be made to the organization of your choice. Acknowledgements can be sent to Marsha Carsner, 1721



Arbor Way Dr., Shelby, NC. 28150.

