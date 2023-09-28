Hoffman, Dale Lewis



Age 82 of Seven Mile, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 12, 1942 at Fort Hamilton Hospital In Hamilton, Ohio to Paul Lewis Hoffman and Esther Mae Schuster Hoffman. He graduated from, Seven-Mile-High School in 1959. He worked with his father at a very young age delivering bulk and tank milk cans to the dairies in Hamilton and Cincinnati, Ohio. He became a Certified Auto Mechanic with Fisher-Hoffman garage and later became a proprietorship working closely with his brother Marvin. Dale proudly served in the US Army Corp at Ft. Lewis Washington as a Bridge Spec and Foreman Const during the Vietnam War. Upon return home, he and Marvin became tractor pullers at the fairs and farm machinery shows in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. He married his wife Virginia Prater, on May 10, 1975 and they shared 48 years of marriage in the Village of Seven Mile, Ohio. Dale is also survived by a brother Marvin Hoffman; two sons, Randall (Cara) Hoffman of Franklin, Daniel (Tara) Hoffman of Liberty Township; 2 grandchildren, Nathan Hoffman serving in the US Army at Ft. Gregg-Adams, Virginia, and Isabella (Brandi and Luke Wade) Hoffman of Fairfield and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant baby sister who died at birth. He was a life long member of the Seven Mile Presbyterian church. The family would like to thank Dr. James W. Thomson and the Camden Medical Center and Camden Pharmacy; The McCullough Hyde Hospital-Tri Health and Therapy-Rehab Center; Dr. Matt Houchin, Chiropractic Associates, Inc., Miami Valley Vision Care, Dr. Karl Hofmann, Dr. William H Floyd, DDS, doctors, nurses, therapist and all workers who have assisted in our excellent life care and support. The family would like to thank our neighbors Greg and Cindy, and paramedic Ryan Fields and the Seven Mile Fire Association, the St. Clair Fire and Wayne Township Fire and Rescue Squads, for taking such good care of us and the village. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:00 at the funeral home on Friday, September 29 with Pastor (Gidget) Cheryl Collins, officiating. The Seven Mile Fire Association services and the US Army Honor Guard service will follow. Interment, will be at the Collinsville Cemetery. Food will be provided at the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church and Buckeye Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans and Disabled Veterans, The Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, Buckeye Baptist Church, or a charity your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.webb-noonan.com for the Hoffman family.



