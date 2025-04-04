Hoes, Rose Ann



Roseann Hoes, age 85, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025.



She was born to Leonard and Eileen(Ohr) Wallace.



On July 22, 2000, she married Robert L Hoes, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert L Hoes and life long dear friend Patty Schneider. She leaves behind brothers Roger and Ronald Wallace, children Debby (Kevin) Glidewell, Dawn (Butch) Cory, Mark (Ruthann) Smith and grandchildren Katie, Jennifer, Christina, Mathew and Jamie. Many great grandchildren. Also Special step daughter Jane (Daniel) Dillion. Life long and dear friend Joyce Franchini. Roseann chose to be cremated and at her request there will be no service. The family wishes to thank the nurses at Woodlands of Hamilton and the comforting care from Day City Hospice. In lieu of flowers send donations to Day City Hospice.



