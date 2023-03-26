Hoertt, Timothy J.



Timothy Hoertt, age 66, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2023. Tim was greeted at the gates of heaven by his parents Horace (Bud) and Rose Hoertt, sister Roseanne Rauch, special brother Douglas, sister Kathleen, nephew Brenden McClain, niece Holly Rauch, and brothers-in-law Rick Rogers, Barry McClain, Merle Sears, and Phil Fensel. Tim is survived by his brothers Dennis (Barbara), Gary (Carol), and Greg (Sue), his sisters Deborah Hoertt, Christine (Al) Stewart, Sheryll McClain, Linda Fensel, Lola Rogers, and Mary Sears, and many nieces and nephews. Tim enjoyed the Boy Scouts and fishing, basketball, and bowling. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and the UD Flyers. Tim was a kind soul and had many friends throughout the Miami Valley. He had a fondness for fine cheese, fast cars, ice cream, and pretty ladies, who he would greet with, "Hello, Sweetie!" Tim loved music and singing merrily. He had a great sense of humor and loveable personality. Tim's family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the loving care provided by his sister Deborah for many years. We would also like to thank the Resident Home Association (RHA) staff and the staff at Garber House for their compassionate care and advocacy for our brother. Friends of Tim are welcomed to attend visitation at Westbrock Funeral Home (1712 Wayne Avenue) on March 27 from 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church (820 Bowen St.) on March 28 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to RHA at 3661 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406 (checks payable to RHA Dayton).

