HOELZER, Ned Charles



Age 82 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on January 29, 1939. He attended Miami University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in 1961 and then attended Graduate School at Michigan State. He went back to Miami University to get his MBA in Accounting in 1964 and attended Cleveland Marshall & Chase Law School. Ned owned a private practice and worked as a CPA from 1973 until his death and was also a professor at Miami University from 1966-1998. In addition he owned a KFC from 1981 until his death and was an entrepreneur in Real Estate. He was Business Man of the Year and was instrumental in helping other entrepreneurs launch businesses over several decades. He was best described as "the tide that rises all ships". Ned was a modern art enthusiast, master chess player, and dog lover. He also was an



enthusiast for collecting model trains, and owned arguably the largest private display in the country. He is survived by his



beloved wife, Verda Marie Rogers; his children Bryan



(Kathryn) Hoelzer and Heather (Tom) Kacachos; step-children Wendy (John) Bridge-Curran and Gary (Tricia) Stivers; five grandchildren Isabella, Olivia and Illiana Kacachos, Madison and Leela Hoelzer; six step-grandchildren Joshua, Sydney, Myranda and Jenna Stivers, Raegan and Ava Curran; two step-great-grandchildren Jayce Christopher and Katrina



Stivers; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie Knupke and two brothers, Samuel Shirk and Richard Hoelzer. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.



