HOELSCHER, Robert "Bob" passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born on October 30, 1930 in St. Bernard, Ohio. He was 92 years old. Robert graduated from Roger Bacon Catholic High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a proud Marine Veteran of the Korean War. He was a man with great talent achieving three 300 games of bowling and two hole in ones at golf. Robert was the son of the late Karl & Hilda Hoelscher (nee Brigger). He is survived by his loving step-daughter Brenda Jansing, his grandchildren, Patrick, Brandon & Ryan Fackey and Christopher Hunt, niece Maureen Cox, nephew Steven Hronek and great niece Monica Cox. A special thank you to loving & caring friends MaryAnn & Nick who took such great care of him while he lived in Florida. He was the beloved husband of the late Michele Hoelscher, three sisters and one brother. Services will be private. Colligan Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ohio is in charge of the arrangements.

