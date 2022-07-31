HOELLE, James

springfield-news-sun logo
James D. Hoelle, age 71, died peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Beechwood Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was born in Hamilton, the son of the late Joseph A. Hoelle and Grace (Deems) Hoelle. He attended Fairfield High School, University of Cincinnati and University of Dayton. He is survived by his sister, Karen Hoelle (Gates) and brother-in-law, Daniel Gates of Liberty Township, Ohio; nieces, Christine Gates and Alyssa Gates; and many relatives and friends. Jim spent 21 years as an engineer at Chemineer, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208 with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Beechwood Home, 2140 Pogue Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208 (www.beechwoodhome.org) or to a charity of choice. Condolences to Rohdefuneral.com.

