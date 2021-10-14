HOELLE, Gloria Jean



Gloria Jean Hoelle, nee Schenck, age 77, of Wayne Twp., passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria married Bob Hoelle on May 8, 1965, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton, OH, and was his loving wife for 56 years. A caring wife, mother, and adoring grandmother, Gloria is survived by her devoted husband Bob, their five daughters Marla (Steven Siebenaler) Hoelle, Diane (Joseph) Detzel, Susan (Arash Babaoff) Hoelle, Julie Hoelle and Teresa (Scott Provancher) Hoelle, and their five granddaughters, Katherine Detzel, Anna Detzel, Frances Kempken, Eleanor Kempken, and Elina Hoelle Provancher. She is also survived by her siblings Carolyn Hileman, Donna Murphy, Mike Schenck and Joanne Crowe, along with many other loving family members and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Margaret (Lagedrost) Schenck and her sister Kathy Welsh. Born in Middletown, OH, on October 26, 1943, Gloria earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Dayton and a Master of Arts in Education from Miami University. She was an educator and advocate for children and dedicated her professional life at Edgewood City Schools, initially teaching physical education then serving as a guidance counselor. A member of Holy Family Parish, Gloria embodied a spirit of love and dedication demonstrated by her strong faith, commitment to family, and generosity toward others. As a founder and leader of the Wayne Small Paws 4-H Club for greater than 20 years, Gloria touched the lives of countless children. Her work with 4-H inspired a love of animals, adventure, and community service. Extremely humble, and a trailblazer well ahead of her time, she served as a role-model for many, especially her daughters and granddaughters. An artist and green thumb, she painted, drew, wrote, screen-printed, sewed, raised small animals, foraged, gardened, canned, and baked the world's best Thanksgiving dressing, drawing guests from around the world every November. Gloria was an instigator of fun - she loved trivia, sports, singing, dancing, bowling, and playing cards. Most of all, Gloria loved her family dearly. She was the first to propose a gathering to celebrate an upcoming birthday, anniversary, or holiday. Nothing made her happier than having all her family together. Whether international exchange students or local adoptees, family extended beyond blood and borders combining given and chosen family, reflecting all colors, religions, orientations, and beliefs. There was always room for one more person at the table. The lesson of inclusion Gloria embodied will extend and live on through her family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:00 AM, Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave. Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Burial following Mass at Simonson Chapel Cemetery, 6156 W. Elkton Road, Somerville, OH 45064. Memorial Luncheon following the burial at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford Middletown Road, Middletown, OH, 45042. All are welcome to attend all memorial services. Facial coverings kindly suggested. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Hoelle 4-H Memorial in support of 4-H Youth Development, payable to Butler County Junior Fair Fund 1802 Princeton Road, Suite 400 Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

