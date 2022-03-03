HOEFLER, Julia Marie



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A life-long Daytonian, she was born here September 3, 1932. She was a graduate of Parker High School and



attended the University of Dayton and Sinclair College where she studied accounting.Julia is survived by her four children: Michelle, Eric, Marc and Kirk, one sister, Marlene, and



numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim in 2021.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, OH. Interment will be in Calvary



Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH, following the Mass on Friday. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Hoefler family.

