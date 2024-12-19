Hoecker, Ruth Ellen



age 94, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024 after a brief illness. She was born August 4, 1930 in Dayton, OH. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; Edward W. Hoecker and Florence (Miller) Hoecker; brother, Ted Hoecker; cousins, Pat Thornton and Tim Ewing. She is survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews Jon Ewing (Chris), Shawnee Ewing, Ken Hoecker (Kim), Susan Snell (Jim), Tracey Voris (Joe), Debbie Farris (Chad). Ruth graduated from Oakwood High School in 1948, and from Miami University with a bachelor's degree in 1952. Ruth worked for Mark's Travel Agency for three decades as a travel agent and bookkeeper. She arranged company trips for NCR and Mead, among other companies. Ruth traveled to nearly 30 countries, but lived in her Oakwood home for all of her 94 years. She was active in Gourmet Club, book club, Delta Zeta sorority, College Club, and the Dayton Woman's Club. Ruth acted as a Docent for the Dayton Art Institute. She was a connoisseur of fine art and paintings. Ruth frequently attended concerts at the Dayton Philharmonic. She was an avid reader, starting her morning by reading the Dayton Daily News. Ruth was an advocate for libraries. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors. In honor of Ruth, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, OH 45405. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, December 21 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, Ruth's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Private interment at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



