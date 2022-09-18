HODGES, Anna W.



Sunrise - February 16, 1934



Sunset - September 14, 2022



88 years of age



Anna was preceded in death by Mother, Naomi Beard; Son, Clifford Hodges Jr.; Granddaughter, Andrea and Sister, Juanita Tillman. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Lynn (Ronnie) Shackleford and Lauretta Thomas, Son Timothy Hodges of MD, Granddaughters Sanita Shackleford, LaRonna (Dale) Richardson and Tianna Hodges of MD and Great Grandson Ronald (Quan) Chappelle of MD.



Anna Committed her life to Christ in her early years and maintained a membership at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Joseph Coleman. She was an active member of the Usher Society, 1st Church Ministry and the Kitchen / Funeral Committee. Anna loved line dancing with various groups and locations throughout the city. She loved baking and cooking. She would prepare breakfast for the Pastor's Anniversaries.



Anna cherished her family and many precious memories over the years. Anna had a desire to donate her body to Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. Family will honor her wishes of no services.



The family request that you keep them in prayer during this difficult time.



We are grateful for the kindness and love shown to our Mother/Grandmother by the Siena Woods Nursing Home, Crossroads Hospice and family and friends.

