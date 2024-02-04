Hodge, Herman Michael



Herman Michael Hodge, age 75 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on January 31, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Fairfield, Ohio on May 27, 1948 the son of Herman and Ethel Hodge. Mike retired from Beckett Paper Company after 32 years. He was a lifelong member of the Moose and Eagles Lodge, and he greatly enjoyed playing golf and cards with his family and friends. Mike is survived by his Partner Santa Annette Hodge; he leaves behind his six children, Wendy (David) Richmond, Herman Hodge Jr., William (Melissa) Hodge, Justin (Brittany) Bogolo, Seth (Kyli) Hodge and Jarrett Hodge; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his late wife Sandra K. Hodge and his daughter Angela Renee Hodge. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 8th from 5PM to 8PM at the Millville Village Hall, 2906 Ross Hanover Road, Millville, OH 45013. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



