HOCKMAN, Peggy E.



PEGGY E. HOCKMAN, age 95, of Springfield, passed away on July 8, 2024. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 8, 1929. Peggy spent her career as a teacher, retiring from Springfield City Schools, where she taught at South High School after more than 20 years. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed taking long walks. Survivors include her son, Craig (Teri) Hockman of North Canton, OH; daughter, Greta Hockman of Houston, TX; two grandchildren and her close, walking friend, Ron Weber. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 beginning at 1:00pm in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com