HOCKETT, Thomas L.



63, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, in his home.



Thomas was born September 5, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Omar and Bertha (Carter) Hockett. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Ranger and in the United States Air Force. Thomas was employed at The Caring Kitchen of Urbana.



Thomas is survived by his son, Kerry Hockett; siblings, Phyllis (Edward) Calph, Susan Thompson and Douglas (Brenda) Hockett; nieces, Petra Deason, Rachel Norse and Amanda



Jackson; nephews, Tony Hockett and Eddie Calph.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew, Kirk Calph.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



