1 hour ago

HOCKADAY, Robert Noel

Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at his home in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, on March 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Vaotta, and his son Thomas. He is survived by his daughters Tawnya Marshall and Julie Topsoglou; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome to the

luncheon following the services at the Milton Athletic Club.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

